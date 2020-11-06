Customs launches trade facilitation programme

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs has launched the first trade facilitation program of its kind under the name “Authorized Economic Operators” through operationalisation of “AEO Pilot Project” at Karachi. The program has been chalked out in line with the best international practices and in accordance with the WCO security standards.

Under the said program, the government will certify trustworthy business entities which could demonstrate that they are credible, secure and have a clean history of compliance with national laws and, in return, a policy of non-interference will be adopted by all government departments towards such trusted entities, so that they could concentrate on the growth of their businesses.

The AEO Program is a great step towards traders’ facilitation and ease of doing business as “red tapism” of government departments will be replaced with “red carpet” for trustworthy business entities, and will provide enabling environment for the business community to achieve their maximum potential. The AEO Pilot Project is the first step that has been launched at the Model Customs Collectorate of Port Qasim, Karachi, through inclusion of M/s Artistic Denim Mills, Karachi, that is a renowned manufacturer-cum-exporter of textile sector.

Initially, the AEO Pilot Project has been launched at export stage and gradually other areas of supply chain will be brought under the pilot project and eventually the AEO Program will be rolled out for the facilitation of business community. Traders and various

chamber associations have appreciated the AEO initiative of the government and said that it was the first initiative of its kind which aims at recognition of trusted business partners at the federal government level and entails benefits from all government departments. Such a unique initiative, the business community hoped, has great potential to boost export-oriented businesses which are the backbone of the national economy.