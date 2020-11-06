close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2020

GB people are conscious voters: Shibli

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said conscious voters of Gilgit Baltistan would not be deceived by those rejected by the people of Pakistan. The minister tweeted, “Conscious voters of Gilgit-Baltistan cannot be deceived by those who have been rejected by the people of Pakistan. Those who turned Sindh into ruins cannot develop GB.” He was of the view that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would not allow the PML-N to set up a new corruption franchise.

