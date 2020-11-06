Two more corona patients die

MULTAN: The Multan health authorities Thursday requested the district administration to impose smart lockdown in seven educational institutions and areas where 19 coronavirus cases were reported.

According to officials, two more Covid-19 patients died at Nishtar Hospital. The health authorities requested the district administration to impose smart lockdown to combat further spread of Covid-19.

The Multan District Health Officer forwarded a request to City Multan Assistant Commissioner to impose smart lockdown in seven Multan posh areas where Covid-19 cases are reported repeatedly. The smart lockdown is requested in Bahauddin Zakariya University, City College area, Special Education Institutions, Government High School Hamidpur Kanora, Government Girls High School Muhallah Dogran, Government Girls High School Kabootar Mandi and Government MA Jinnah High School. Reportedly, ten coronavirus cases were reported from Bahauddin Zakariya University area, two from City college area, two from special education institutions, one from Government High School Hamidpur Kanora, two from Government Girls High School Muhallah Dogran, one from Government Girls High School Kabootar Mandi and one from Government MA Jinnah High School. The Government Girls High school Muhallah Dogran and the Government MA Jinnah High School have already been sealed when two teachers were tested positive for Covid-19. The health authorities in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions have also forwarded their request for smart lockdown in selected areas. However, the Punjab Home Department would finally decide on the schedule for smart lockdown, officials said. Nishtar Hospital spokesperson Dr Irfan Ahmed told The News that Abdul Razaq, 47, of Burewala and Ghulam Hassan, 65, of Multan cantonment tested positive for the Covid-19 died on Wednesday night. He said some 73 coronavirus patients were being treated in the hospital.

Kidnapped baby recovered: Police Thursday recovered a two-year-old boy and arrested his kidnappers. Muhammad Khurram informed police that unidentified kidnappers had abducted his son Abdul Manan on Sunday. According to a police spokesperson, City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan constituted a police team under the supervision of SSP (Investigation) Rabnawaz Tula and SSP (Operations) Asif Amin Awan. The police team traced the kidnappers identified as Qurban Raza, Sharjeel Ansari, Muhammad Aijaz Mughal and Muhammad Yousaf Sunny, a transgender, and arrested them and recovered the baby.