Campuses across country to remain open

LAHORE: Inter-Provincial Education Ministers meeting held on Thursday announced that education institutions across the country, including Punjab province, will remain open as usual. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood chaired the meeting which was attended by education ministers of other areas via a video link. Meanwhile, Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said that COVID-19 situation was under control as of now and urged management of schools to follow SOPs issued by School Education Department Punjab vis-à-vis corona virus.