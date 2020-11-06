close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2020

Campuses across country to remain open

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2020

LAHORE: Inter-Provincial Education Ministers meeting held on Thursday announced that education institutions across the country, including Punjab province, will remain open as usual. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood chaired the meeting which was attended by education ministers of other areas via a video link. Meanwhile, Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said that COVID-19 situation was under control as of now and urged management of schools to follow SOPs issued by School Education Department Punjab vis-à-vis corona virus.

Latest News

More From Pakistan