Gilani condemns police action against farmers

MULTAN: Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani Thursday condemned police action against farmers at Lahore.

Addressing the south Punjab PPP office-bearers of districts and Tehsils at Multan Bilawal House, Gilani said the rulers did nothing but retaliate against the Opposition.He accused the rulers of backing mafias in the country. The former premier said the fascist rulers are oppressing peaceful peasants.

He said the PTI-led government has broken all records of inflation, unemployment and corruption in the country. Gilani said the Multan meeting on November 30 will be a referendum against fascist rulers. He said all opposition parties have started preparations for the Multan meeting. He said the PPP leaders have rendered sacrifices for the restoration of democracy, supremacy of rule of law, constitution and the Parliament. He said all PPP stalwarts have launched mass mobilization campaigns in their respective areas for the Multan public meeting. Gilani alleged the corruption graph in the county have escalated during the PTI-led government. He said all sections of society are protesting against the government for its failed policies. He said the people of south Punjab want a separate province instead of a secretariat. He accused the rulers of selling Kashmir to India and giving whole economy of the country in the clutches of the IMF. He said the mafias are being obliged by increasing prices of flour, sugar, medicines and electricity. He urged NAB to take action against looters and mafias.

PROFANE SKETCHES CONDEMNED: The south Punjab PPP meeting Thursday condemned the publication of blasphemous sketches and urged the United Nations and the OIC to stop such incidents.

The participants demanded a boycott of French products. The PPP meeting also condemned police action against farmers in Lahore. The meeting demanded a relief for farmers. The meeting urged the government to reduce prices of life saving drug and withdrawal of electricity and gas tariffs. The meeting condemned NAB trial against PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, former PM Yousuf Raza Gillani, Faryal Talpur and other opposition leaders.