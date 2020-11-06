President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Bosnian president

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the country’s highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan on the chairman of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Daferovic, at a special investiture ceremony held Thursday at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Besides the delegation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the ceremony was attended among others by the members of federal cabinet, Sindh governor and senior officers.