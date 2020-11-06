close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2020

Russian contingent arrives for military exercise

Top Story

Our Correspondent
November 6, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A contingent of the Russian Special Forces has arrived Pakistan for two-week military exercise 'BRUZHBA 5'. “The exercise is aimed at sharing experience of two armies in counter terrorism domain,” the ISPR said Thursday.

Sky diving and rescuing hostages by Special Forces of the two countries will be highlights of the exercise. The exercise is part of Pak-Russia military cooperation. The fourth edition of ‘BRUZBHA’ was held in Russia in October last year. The defence relations between the countries have been strengthened since signing of defence cooperation pact in 2014.

