GB people are conscious voters, says Shibli Faraz

The minister tweeted, “Conscious voters of Gilgit-Baltistan cannot be deceived by those who have been rejected by the people of Pakistan.

Those who turned Sindh into ruins cannot develop GB.”

He was of the view that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would not allow the PML-N to set up a new corruption franchise.