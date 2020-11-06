JI terms government claims of improving economy an eyewash

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the government claims to put the economy on track are eyewash and contrary to the ground realities.

“If the economy was on the right track, trade deficit had decreased and reserves were high then why the rulers were engaged in talks with the IMF,” he questioned while addressing a party meeting at Mansoora on Thursday. The fact was that, he said, the PTI government had completed half of its tenure, yet it failed to bring improvement in any sector from power reforms to the stability of agriculture sector.

The farmers had taken to the streets, long queues could be seen in front of Langar Khanas, thousands of labourers were sitting in chowks of every city in search of bread and inflation and unemployment were rampant. During the past 26 months, he said, the rulers proved themselves incapable and inept, leaving the masses in desperate situation.

The government, he said, neither tried to introduce any reform in any sector nor it had taken steps to get rid of the interest based economy. He reiterated the enforcement of interest-free financial system was the only way forward to put the country on path of development. For this, he added, the government should bring systematic changes and introduce reforms in the prevailing financial regime.

The central leadership of the JI expressed resolve to fight with full force the case of public and continue the ongoing campaign against unbridled inflation till the government announced 40 percent decrease in prices of the essential food items and 35 percent to 50 percent reduction in petrol prices and bills of electricity and gas.

The meeting expressed regret over the silence of Muslim rulers on the derogatory stance of the France government regarding the Holy Prophet (PBUH)) and Islam, calling for an emergency meeting of the OIC to develop a joint strategy for the respect of all religions.