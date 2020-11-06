Sui gas employees protest against inbounding

RAWALPINDI: Employees of Sui Gas department has been protesting from 11 days against the inbounding in Swan office, Rawal­pindi. CBA Additional Vice President Malik Yasir Qayyum and CBA Coordi­nator Taus­eef Raza addressed the participants of a protest camp on Thursday, says a press release.

Addressing the gathering, Malik Yasir Qayyum said that the department is like our mother, we cannot betray her. The result of hard work of our workers is that the department generates huge revenue. He warned the government against the proposed inbounding in offices. Representatives of various CBAs of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.