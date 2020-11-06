Uplift of peripheries a priority of KP govt: minister

BISHAM: Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that providing equal development opportunities to remote and underdeveloped areas is a priority of the provincial government.

Delays in ongoing projects in Shangla district will not be tolerated, the minister stated while chairing a meeting of the District Development Advisory Committee held in Alpuri. The meeting discussed in detail the progress on ongoing projects in the district and the strategy for new projects, says an official statement.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Shangla and heads of district departments. Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister said that Shangla district was going to become a new centre of tourism, that’s why work on development projects in the district should be expedited.

“Gas is not available in Shangla district so people use wood for burning in their houses. The Forest Department should ensure its cooperation with the people of Shangla and make it easy for them to get firewood,” he added. Shaukat Yousafzai said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking keen interest in the development of underdeveloped districts. “People of Shangla will soon hear good news with respect to Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway,” he said.