‘PTI govt unnerved by successful PDM rallies’

PESHAWAR: Reiterating the demand for holding a free and fair election, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Thursday said the participation of a large number of people in the gatherings held under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) amounted to no-confidence in the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

Speaking at a meeting of the provincial executive committee of his party, he said the successful holding of PDM rallies had unnerved the rulers and they had lost the moral support to remain in power. Aftab Sherpao said that the QWP workers and leaders would actively participate in the upcoming gathering of the PDM in Peshawar. “The people and the PDM leadership are on the same page,” he said, adding that the struggle had been launched to oust the rulers. He maintained that the ministers were issuing meaningless statements, which showed the government had panicked. He said the rulers were blaming the previous governments responsible for its own failures. The QWP leader said the PDM was striving to uphold the constitution and raise voice against the rigging in the 2018 general election.

He vowed that the struggle of the PDM would continue till the ouster of the government. The government could not revive the economy despite borrowing heavily, he added. He said that unemployment had exposed the have-nots to a host of problems. “The performance of this government is zero. It has failed to provide any relief to the people,” he said, adding that the people were fed up with the rulers, who reneged on all pledges.

Commenting on the plight of the residents of the tribal districts, Aftab Sherpao said the government could not provide health and education facilities to the people of the merged districts.