Three more die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR: Three more people died of coronavirus and 126 were diagnosed with the viral infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

With the latest casualties, the death toll from the infectious disease reached 1,287 in the province. Also, with the 126 positive cases, the number of infected people rose to 40,148. The three people who died of coronavirus belonged to Peshawar, Nowshera and Upper Chitral districts. Peshawar on Thursday reported 51 positive cases, followed by Mansehra with 32 cases, Lower Chitral 19, Chitral Upper and Haripur six each, Swat 4, Swabi 3, Mardan 2, and one each positive case was reported from Hangu, Abbottabad and Bannu. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of surge in corona cases in the two remote and under-developed mountainous districts of Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral, and directed Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain to visit the area and ensure the provision of services to the local population.

Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain on Thursday went to Chitral and inspected available services in the public sector hospitals. He provided additional testing kits and announced a 24-hour testing facility for COVID-19 patients.

Facilitation centre set up at UETThe Department of Mechanical Engineering has set up a Students Facilitation Centre to facilitate the students under one-window operation.

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Ali inaugurated the Center in the presence of Mechanical Engineering Department chairman Prof Dr Naeem Khatak and

senior deans of different faculties and university officials.

Dr Qaisar Ali said similar SFCs would be established in all major departments through the university resources.

He assured to extend

financial support to the teaching departments. For this purpose, three PC-1s have been submitted to the Afghan Commissionerate for strengthening of infrastructures of major engineering departments, he added.

Prof Dr Naeem Khattak said the SFC is aimed to resolve issues faced by the students related to admissions, academics, examinations, and accounts by one-window operation.

He said that since University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar has already adopted the Outcome-Based System, the Student Satisfaction Index is the main yardstick through which the university is to be ranked worldwide.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, former VC, Prof Dr Akhtar Naeem Khan, dean Faculty of Civil Engineering, Prof Dr MA Irfan, dean Faculty of Mechanical

Engineering, Prof Dr Amjad Ullah, dean Faculty of

Electrical, Prof Dr Siraj-ul-Islam, dean Faculty of Allied Sciences, Dr Khizar Azam Khan, registrar, senior faculty members and administrative officers were also present on the occasion.

Suicide turns out to be murderThe suicide of a young man in Gulbahar locality turned out to be a murder allegedly by his own brother.

An official said that police were informed on Thursday that one Younis had committed suicide.

The officials said that during the investigation, the police suspected the statements and during interrogations, the father told the cops that another of his son Zubair had killed Younis after arguments.