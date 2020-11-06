PTI activist demands action against cops for booking him

A local leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has asked for action against police officials for raiding his house and lodging a case against him.

Taimoor Hassan, a local PTI leader who posted his videos with luxury cars while being escorted by a man in police uniform, asked chief minister and police chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for taking action against the cops for lodging a false case against him. He said the policemen in five vehicles raided his house the other night, telling him that he posted a video with a man behind him in police uniforms. In his video appeal, Taimoor said many people wear police uniforms in plays and films on TV and no such action was taken against them. His guard was booked in the provincial capital for fraud after his videos in police uniform were posted on social media.

An official on Wednesday said that a local from Hangu, who was a private guard with Taimoor Hassan, was arrested. The guard was presenting himself as a policeman in the video to impress the followers of his employer on TikTok. Police officials said a case had also been registered against Taimoor as he was the one who posted videos on social media. It is to be mentioned that no action is taken against a number of private guards in black uniforms impersonating as cops with a number of well-off people and even those infamous for showing off to impress and terrorise the public.