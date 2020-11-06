CM calls for timely completion of energy projects

PESHAWAR: Stressing the need of timely completion of important ongoing energy projects in the province, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the officials concerned to ensure physical progress on the schemes as per the given timelines.

P presiding over the first meeting of the newly constituted Policy Board of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation here, he said that unnecessary delay in the completion of these projects would not be tolerated. Vice-chairman of the policy board and Advisor to Chief Minister for Energy Himayat llah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair Khan and other officials attended the meeting. He also directed that all priority projects in the energy sector, including 300 megawatts Balakot Hydro Power project, as well as energy projects under the CPEC portfolio should be completed by the end of this year. The meeting was briefed in detail about the newly constituted policy board of PEDO, new administrative structure of PEDO, proposed mechanism for appointment of the members of the executive committee and other related matters.

The meeting besides approving new organ-gram of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation under new PEDO ordinance also accorded approval to abolish certain unnecessary administrative slots in the old administrative structure of the organisation. The meeting also approved a mechanism for posting of members of the executive committee and constituted four members committee to be headed by additional chief secretary so that posting on such positions could be ensured without any delay. Revised annual budget of PEDO along with creation of a new position of secretary for the policy board were also approved by the forum.

Similarly, the forum allowed the PEDO to hire internees under the internship policy of the provincial government with the aim to meet the future requirements of hydel engineers for the mega power projects of the province.