Sounds of explosions create panic

PESHAWAR: A large number of people got panicked after hearing sounds of explosions in Mardan and some other districts late Thursday night.

Police and officials of the Rescue 1122 said the teams were on alert but no report had been received about any blast either from Mardan or any other district.

The district police officer Mardan Zahid Ullah Jan said the teams have been searching all parts of the district but nothing has been found.

Some reports said the explosion could be of the jets crossing sound barrier. A large number of people were busy checking and sharing on social media about the mysterious explosions till late. Few moments later explosions were heard in Saddar area of Peshawar , adding to the panic.