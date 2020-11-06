Punjab govt’s Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lilalameen Week

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to begin celebrations of Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lilalameen Week across the province from next Wednesday.

To celebrate the week with full religious fervour, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has formed a high-level committee headed by provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, whose first meeting was held Thursday and important decisions were taken. Provincial Auqaf Minister Sahibzada Saeedul Hassan, additional chief secretary local government Tahir Khurshid, Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, Auqaf Secretary Zahid Saleem Gondal and other officers were also present. The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the celebrations of Rehmat-ul-Lilalameen (PBUH) and decided to hold competitions of recitations, Naat, essay and speech along with Islamic calligraphy exhibitions, Mehfil-i-Sama and Naatia mushaira. An International Seerat Conference, women’s Mehfil-i-Milad and ulema convention will also be organised. It was also decided to launch Rehmat-ul-Lilalameen chair for PhD scholars and Rehmat-ul-Lilalameen scholarship for students. Raja Basharat said the week would convey a powerful message to the world that how much we love the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The proposal given by the ACS local government was assented to broadcast all content in English, French and other languages. The law minister said the meeting of the committee would be held every day to celebrate the week in full swing. The auqaf minister said delegates from all over the world would attend the Seerat Conference. He said his department would extend all possible cooperation to make the week a success.