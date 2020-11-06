close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
November 6, 2020

Germany approves €5.4b for fighter jets

November 6, 2020

BERLIN: The German parliament’s budget committee approved a 5.4 billion euro ($6.35 billion) contract to buy 38 Eurofighter jets from Airbus for the country’s air force on Thursday, a source said.

The deal is part of the German defence ministry’s long-term plan to acquire up to 93 Eurofighter jets along with 45 F-18s from Boeing. The 38 jets approved on Thursday are supposed to replace the oldest Eurofighter jets of the German fleet which are of only limited operational use according to experts. Decisions on the purchase of the remaining jets are expected after Germany’s federal election next year.

