South Korea’s top diplomat to visit US

SEOUL: South Korea’s top diplomat plans to visit Washington next week, officials said on Thursday, as Seoul pledged a solid alliance with the United States regardless of the presidential election results.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden predicted victory on Wednesday after winning two key US states, while President Donald Trump alleged fraud, filed lawsuits and demanded recounts in a race yet to be decided a day after polls closed.South Korea’s foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha will arrive in Washington on Sunday for a four day stay, the ministry said.