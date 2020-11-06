close
November 6, 2020


Bookmaker pays out $17m on Biden victory



SYDNEY: An Australian bookmaker said on Thursday it has paid out A$23 million ($16.5 million) to people that had bet on Joe Biden becoming the next US president though the official result is still to be determined.

Former Vice President Biden has said he is headed to victory, though President Donald Trump has claimed that he has won and is pursuing lawsuits and a recount.Still, Sportsbet said it has paid out on more than 100,000 bets laid on a Biden victory. “We have supreme confidence that Biden will end up in the Oval Office,” a spokesman for the Australian bookmaker said.

