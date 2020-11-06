close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 6, 2020

Protesting farmer dies in Punjab

Top Story

Our Correspondent Â 
November 6, 2020

LAHORE: A farmer, whose condition became critical due to police high-handedness and tear gas shelling on protesting farmers at Thokar Niaz Baig a day ago, expired in the Jinnah Hospital on Thursday.Â 

The victim has been identified as Malik Ashfaq Langriyal, Finance Secretary, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad.

Ashfaq was rushed to the Jinnah Hospital after he became unconscious due to police highhandedness and tear gas shelling. The farmers chanted slogans against the government and the Punjab Police outside the Jinnah Hospital and demanded immediate action against the responsible cops. IGP Punjab also took notice of the incident and directed CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard.

