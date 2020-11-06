Motion filed against torture on farmers

LAHORE: To condemn the use of force against protesting the farmers, the PML-N submitted a motion in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Thursday.Â

The motion was submitted by Aniza Fatima who said that the farmers were demonstrating peacefully for their rights at Thokar Niaz Baig but police baton charged and used tear gas against them. The motion said that the Punjab government tortured and arrested those who demanded their reward for their hard work.