Fri Nov 06, 2020
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 6, 2020

Bosnian president calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 6, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Å efik DÅ¾aferovic, met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pak-Bosnia and Herzegovina relations came under discussion. The COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and is proud of strong bond of love and support between the people of two countries. Both discussed enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields, including defence, technical expertise and joint ventures.

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both brotherly countries. Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented a guard of honour and laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs.

