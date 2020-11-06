Diabetes awareness campaign launched

Islamabad : Pakistan’s Second National Diabetes Survey has found that the total rate of diabetes in Pakistan is 26.3% in population above 25 years of age and the diabetes rate in children and women is also very high, said Tahir M. Abassi, CEO, The Diabetes Centre (TDC), say a press release.

While talking to media, he said TDC is celebrating World Diabetes Day 2020 with an awareness campaign which includes free screening camps, awareness sessions, and dissemination of educational materials. Up to 14% discount on all TDC services, including lab tests and medicines, is being given to paying patients on this occasion and deserving patients are getting free treatment facilities as usual.

“Keeping the huge burden of disease in mind, TDC is always striving hard to raise awareness in communities along with diagnostic and treatment facilities,” Mr. Tahir said, adding that TDC is Pakistan’s first complete diabetes hospital that is providing care for diabetes and all its related complications along with diabetes education to everyone under one roof, irrespective of their abilities to pay.