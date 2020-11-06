COMSATS makes it to subject rankings 2021

Islamabad : Times Higher Education (THE), the UK in its recent international Subject Rankings has placed COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) amongst the top universities ranked 301-400 in Business & Economics, 301-400 in Engineering & Technology, 401-500 in Life Sciences, 401-500 in Computer Science, and 501-600 in Physical Sciences for the year 2021.

In addition, CUI was placed at 201-300 on Impact Rankings 2020 among world universities securing 2nd place overall in Pakistan for top performance on 15 sustainable development goals.

Similarly, THE Young University Rankings 2020 recognized COMSATS University as number 1 in Pakistan, while being ranked 151-200 compared to the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger. These achievements confirm CUI’s resolve to transform into an impactful university of the world, and remain on top of its league, said Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector CUI.

“Industrious efforts of students and researcher as well as the determination of faculty members to achieve academic excellence have made it possible,” he added.