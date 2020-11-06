Iesco holds ‘online kutcherry’

Islamabad: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhry held ‘online kutcherry’ for redressal of public grievances. The ‘online kutcherry’ was held at IESCO Head Office, Islamabad. While all other officers joined in through video link to immediately resolve public grievances here on Thursday.

IESCO General Manager (Operation) Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq heard customer’s calls from 10:30 to 11:30 am. The majority of complaints were related to the removal of electricity wires, low voltage, up-gradation of transformers, change of defective meters, and early installation of meter received.

IESCO General Manager (Operation) referred all complaints to related offices with directions to contact the relevant customers and for early solution of complaints within minutes.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal told ‘The News’ that it was their duty to provide full voltage power supply to the consumers. “We respect our consumers,” he said. He assured to continue ‘online kutcherry’ in all areas in the future to resolve all public related issues.