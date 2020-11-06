11 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police arrested 11 criminals including five drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, wine as well as weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Kohsar Police arrested Ashiq and recovered 1.100 kilograms hashish from him. Bani Gala Police arrested Tariq Mehmood and recovered 155 grams of hashish from him.

Shams Colony Police apprehended two persons Nadir Shah and Waheed Khan and recovered 1.180 kilograms hashish from them. Ramana Police arrested Ghulam Mujtaba and recovered one 222 bore rifle from him. Homicide Police arrested an accused Kamran Sajjad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shalimar Police arrested Muhammad Rehman and recovered fireworks equipment from him.

Sabzi Mandi Police arrested Usman Tufail and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Koral Police arrested an accused Ali involved in the theft. Sihala Police arrested Shaheen and recovered five wine bottles from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and the further legal proceeding is underway against them. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed one proclaimed offender as well.