WHO commits $886m to support health sector

Islamabad : The World Health Organization (WHO) has committed $886 million in support of Pakistan’s health sector. The commitment was formalized with the signing of a five-year Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS 2020-25) between WHO and the Ministry of National Health Services here Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan appreciated WHO’s support and expressed confidence that the signing of the CCS would enable Pakistan to improve its health outcomes and make speedy progress towards attainment of Universal Health Coverage and health well-being.

Dr. Faisal recounted Pakistan’s close partnership with WHO and current support to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic and other health emergencies. He made a special mention of major areas of collaboration with WHO such as the reforms initiative for development and implementation of the UHC benefit package, control of communicable diseases, reproductive, maternal, child health and nutrition issues, and strengthening of health system and primary healthcare.

The Head of WHO Dr. Mahipala Palitha said, “The CCS for WHO and Pakistan is the result of the analysis of the health and development situation and of WHO’s current programme of activities. Illustrating WHO’s commitment to impact, a clear results framework for monitoring and evaluation has also been articulated in the CCS,” he added.

Health Secretary Aamir Ashraf Khawaja said, “The fresh commitment of US$ 886 million over five years is targeted towards specific and prioritized health sector needs and is fully aligned with the government’s strategic priorities in the health sector.” Director General Health Malik Mohammad Safi, WHO Health System Coordinator Dr. Jamal Nasher, and other senior officials of the Ministry and WHO witnessed the signing ceremony.