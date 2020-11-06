Fraudster arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Ramana Police have busted a member of a wanted gang who used to sell vehicles after preparing fake documents, the police spokesman said.
Ramna Police arrested a wanted member of a gang identified as Jahanzaib, besides recovery of a vehicle along with its fake documents. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to selling vehicles with the help of fake documents. A case has been registered against the nabbed and further investigation is underway.