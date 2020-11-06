Six deaths, 243 COVID-19 cases in a day

Rawalpindi : There seems no control over the spread of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 at least here in the federal capital and Rawalpindi district from where well over 200 patients per day on average are being reported though there has not been taken any decision to change the status of educational institutions that are operating in the region putting the lives of students, staff and their families at stake.

In the last five days only, the virus has claimed as many as 21 lives in the twin cities while 1,043 new patients have been tested positive. Students, staff members of educational institutions and their family members have started showing concern over continuous increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the region using social media with the hope that the government authorities would rethink the status of educational institutions and would take measures to safeguard students and staff.

The virus claimed another six lives in the last 24 hours in the twin cities while as many as 243 new patients have been tested positive taking the tally to 27,768 on Thursday. To date, the virus has claimed a total of 558 lives from the Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory.

As many as five confirmed patients of coronavirus illness died of the disease in the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 229 while as many as 223 new patients were tested positive for the illness taking the tally to 20,694 of which 18,505 have recovered. On Thursday, there were 1,960 active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital.

In Rawalpindi, a 38-year old male patient died of the illness at Holy Family Hospital in town in last 24 hours after which the number of deaths caused by the virus in the district reached 329. As many as 20 new patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 7,074 of which 6,423 have so far recovered.

At present, 24 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and Red Crescent Hospital in town while 298 confirmed patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added a total of 523 suspects of the disease have been under home quarantine in the district.