No intention to change police uniform: IG

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab has said the existing uniforms of Punjab Police should be maintained while action should be taken against the police officers and personnel wearing uniforms other than the approved design.

There is no intention to change the police uniform, and the quality of the existing uniform fabric will be further improved, said the IG while chairing a meeting here on Thursday. He said that the draft for updating Police Uniform Rules 1952 and Standing Order 2017 for Police Uniforms should be prepared as soon as possible.