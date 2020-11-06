Seerat moot

LAHORE:The Qiraat and Naat Society of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Thursday arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference.

As part of the conference, creative calligraphy competition was organised. A walk to condemn a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron was also held. UVAS Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk while UVAS deans, directors, administrative staff members and a large number of students and faculty members participated in it.