Children's theatre festival next month

LAHORE:Alhamra is going to organise a three-day-long Children's Theatre Festival with the aim of their training in a positive manner in the first week of December.

A meeting regarding the festival was held on Thursday at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. The meeting was chaired by Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and attended by Ajoka Theatre, Azad Theatre, Artist Theatre, JS Theatre writers, producers and directors. All participants gave their valuable suggestions on making the festival a success.

During the meeting, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra was going to organise a three-day-long Children's Theatre Festival with the aim of their training in a positive manner in the first week of December. For the festival Alhamra called all the organisations that are working for the children. LAC got 17 scripts from which 10 best plays would be selected. Food and drinks, books, face painting, children's swings, handicraft and other stalls would be set up during the festival, he added.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that Council had always organised various programmes for children emphasising on training through entertainment. The festival is a link in the same chain, she added. The festival is a competition as well in which the winners are awarded prizes besides providing opportunities to work on Al-hamra platform, she added.