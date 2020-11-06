Minister opens drug-free campus drive at GCU

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati inaugurated Drug-Free Campus drive at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the federal minister highlighted different successful operations of his government against drug peddlers in the last two years where they seized hundreds of kilograms of heroin and other illicit drugs. However, he said, many criminals got bails from courts on technical grounds due to weak prosecution and lacunas in law.

The minister added that the drive launched at GCU would enlighten their youths about the disastrous effects of drugs on abusers, their families, friends and communities. He pledged to take this drive forward to other educational institutions.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Regional Directorate Commander Brig Rashid Minhas, Punjab government spokesperson Dr Zarqa Suharwardy, MPAs Zainab Umair and Shawana Bashir and emeritus consultant psychiatrist, University of Sussex Prof Shakil Jehangir Malik also spoke.

The event was organised in collaboration with an NGO and ANF Punjab. In his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi elaborated on his 11 different initiatives to make GCU a drug-free campus, saying drugs were a threat to campuses, students’ well-being and a hurdle to our educational mission.

Prof Zaidi announced establishing a student body, GCU Anti-Narcotics Society, which shall be jointly patronised by Federal Minister for Narcotics Control with Prof Shakil J Malik as one of its external adviser.

Dr Shakil highlighted drugs as a major cause of psychosocial toxicity and extremism present within the society. Talking about awareness, he said that it should not be through sermons only, rather a scientific method should be used for drug control through indigenous research. He shared his experience that boys who started using drugs in their teenage mostly became aggressive and violent; in some cases, they killed their own family members who had been making efforts for their recovery.

Dr Zarqa Suharwardy talked about drug abuse as a social evil which destroys families and social fabric of the society.

Shawana Bashir criticised grade and CGPA race in universities, saying the biggest fear their youths was joblessness after completing their studies. She stressed on linking the universities with industries and business organisations to provide internship and job opportunity to students besides entrepreneurial training.

Brig Rashid Minhas emphasised the need to make campuses drug-free and wiping it from society as well. He said every individual would have to play role in preventing people from drugs use. He requested parents to keep checks and balances to their children in this regard as well.