Nine children injured in road accident

LAHORE:At least nine schoolchildren were injured when a rashly driven truck collided with a school van on Raiwind Road near Bahria Orchard on Thursday.
Rescuers removed the badly injured children to Jinnah Hospital where the condition of three girls is stated to be critical. A girl, Samreen, 11, had a head injury, while Afrina Ahmed, 11, and Maria,13, had multiple arm fractures. Five children were given first aid on the spot. A teacher, Rizwana Kausar, was also hospitalized. Rescuers reached Jinnah Hospital for blood donation as well.