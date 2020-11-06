Zulfi Bukhari opens TDCP building

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar (Zulfi) Bukhari and Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood Thursday inaugurated the newly-built building of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

TDCP Chairman Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema, MPA Nasir Qayyum, Tourism Secretary Ehsan Ullah Bhutta and TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar were also present.

Zulfi Bukhari congratulated the adviser to CM on having own building for TDCP after three decades. He said tourism is being promoted in a comprehensive way in the country. “We are in no hurry to make Pakistan an international destination overnight,” he said.

Zulfli Bukhari said that tourism was badly neglected in the past and different governments took it as an ordinary sector. However, he said, the PTI government is very serious in development of tourist sites. Construction of own building of TDCP is a clear proof of the seriousness,” he added. He said the prime minister wants to introduce the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) tourism model in Punjab, he said.

Meanwhile, during a meeting, Adviser to CM Asif Mehmood briefed the special assistant to prime minister that the Department of Tourist Services (DTS) is registering hotels all over the province and 756 hotels have been registered so far. He said that regional offices are being established to make registration process easy.

He also directed that relaxation should be given to hotels in collection of registration fee in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.