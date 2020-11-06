close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
November 6, 2020

DGKCCI team meets CM Usman Buzdar

Lahore

November 6, 2020

LAHORE:A delegation of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, led by its president Khwaja Jalaluddin Roomi, called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday.

The meeting decided to establish "Langarkhana" (free food points) in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Vohwa and Sakhi Sarwar through Kh Jalaluddin Roomi and other industrialists.

The CM appreciated the philanthropic passion of the industrialists and added that 50-acre land had been acquired at Sakhi Sarwar Road in DG Khan for providing industrial plots to small and medium-scale investors. He ordered for identifying land for construction of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry building, adding that investors would be provided various incentives in Muzaffargarh

