Opp playing with national solidarity to hide graft: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties were following the anti-state elements’ agenda which had already been rejected by the people.

He regretted that the opposition was playing with national solidarity to hide its corruption. He said this during a meeting with Vice-Chairman, CM Complaints Cell Nasir Suleman who called on the chief minister and apprised him of the performance.

The CM directed him for early redress of pending complaints. Usman Buzdar said the performance of CM Complaints Cell was praiseworthy as immediate redress of complaints was an important relief to the citizens. Nasir Suleman said every problem was solved by treating it as personal and the cell had been activated under the guidance of Usman Buzdar.