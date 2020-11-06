Sehat Insaf Card project to be expanded gradually: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting about Sehat Insaf Card programme. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan, P&D Chairman, ACS (LG), Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Secretary Finance attended the meeting.

The chief minister disclosed that the scope of Sehat Insaf Card programme would be expanded gradually. The cards have been provided to more than 5.1 million deserving families in the first phase, he added. This programme is aimed at facilitating the poorest by providing the best healthcare facilities to them. He disclosed that the government employees, seminaries’ students, teachers, journalists and other segments of the society will also be given the cards as access to best treatment is the right of every citizen. No negligence in the programme will be tolerated at any level, the CM said.

removed: Deputy Commissioner Okara has been removed from his post and a notification has also been issued while giving additional charge to additional deputy commissioner (r) Saba Asghar Ali of the post.

Similarly, AC (City) Depalpur has been removed on the complaints of corruption and poor cleanliness arrangements in Depalpur. Aurangzeb is posted as new AC (City) while displeasure has been shown over the performance of Secretary C&W for the slow pace in repair and maintenance of Okara-Depalpur Road. The action has been taken in the wake of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s surprise visit to Okara and Depalpur where some women buyers complained about non-availability of sugar and ghee.

Similarly, some locals also complained about slackness in regular repair & maintenance of Okara-Depalpur Road. In this regard, the CM asked the government officers to adopt the policy of public service as delay would not be tolerated. The Sahulat Bazaars have been set up to facilitate the citizens and public opinion is important feedback about the usefulness of this facility, he added.