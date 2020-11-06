Doctor says Maradona recovering well after brain surgery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OLIVOS, Argentina: Doctors treating Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who had a successful brain surgery to remove a blood clot, are “amazed” at the rate of his recovery, his physician said on Wednesday.
Surgeons at a private clinic in Buenos Aires spent 80 minutes removing the clot on Tuesday night.