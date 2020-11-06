Quaid-e-Azam Trophy third round commences today

KARACHI: The third round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy commences from Friday (today).

This round is an opportunity for players to impress the national selectors ahead of the announcement of squad for the tour of New Zealand.

Southern Punjab have made an impressive start with two wins in two games, collecting 50 points.

They take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have one loss and one draw in their two matches, at the National Bank Sports Complex.

Southern Punjab depend a lot on leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood, who with 17 scalps at a remarkable 12.88 average, is leading the wicket-takers chart.

All-rounder Hussain Talat, who followed up his career-best 253 in the tournament opener with a 39 and 14, tops the list for the highest run-getters. Skipper Shan Masood is two positions below him with 196 runs at an average of 65.33.

KP batsmen are yet to truly announce themselves in this yearâ€™s tournament. They have bagged only two batting bonus points, the lowest among the six teams. Only Adil Amin is among the top ten run-getters. He is ninth with 146 runs.

The Ashfaq Ahmed-led team, fifth on the points table with 11 points, will look towards off-spinner Sajid Khan and left-arm orthodox Khalid Usman for inspiration. Sajid has 13 wickets in the tournament and Khalid seven.

KP have made two changes for the third round. Pacer Sameen Gul, who is unfit, and Sahibzada Farhan, who moves to the Second XI, make way for all-rounder Zohaib Khan and batsman Musadiq Ahmed.

Northern take on Sindh at the UBL Sports Complex. After being on the receiving end of a drubbing by an innings and 96 runs, Northern turned things around with an impressive nine-wicket win against Central Punjab. Their captain Nauman Ali is third on the bowlersâ€™ list with 15 wickets at 17.40 .

Nauman will hope that his batsmen start delivering. Only Hammad Azam, Umar Amin and Asif Ali have scored half-centuries so far.

On the other hand, Sindhâ€™s batting department is bolstered by the return to batting form of Sarfraz Ahmed, who stroked the 12th century of his first-class career in the previous round. With a century and a 91, middle-order batsman Fawad Alam has gathered 221 runs, second most in the tournament, at an average of 73.67. That Asad Shafiq also got a half-century under his belt in the previous game augurs well for Sindh.

Off-spinnerAshiq Ali took 11 wickets for 127 in the last game.

Defenders Central Punjab have had two forgettable outings and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with only six points. Azhar Ali has called up Abid Ali for the contest against Balochistan. Their highest run-scorer Ahmed Shehzad has accumulated only 122 runs.

Ahmed Safi Abdullah is the only bowler for Central Punjab to have recorded a five-wicket haul. Their bowling options have taken a hit with pacers Hasan Ali and Ahmed Bashir doubtful for the third round due to groin issues.

Balochistan will be led by Imran Farhat in the absence of Yasir Shah, who has requested a leave for personal reasons. Imran has so far scored 177 runs at an average of 59.

Balochistan will feel the absence of Yasir, who took 16 wickets, just one less than Zahid, from four innings. They now rely on Khurram Shahzad (eight wickets at 21.38), Kashif Bhatti (six wickets at 27.83) and Taj Wali (five wickets at 22.60). Balochistan have called-up leg-spinner Usama Mir, who took eight wickets from two Second XI Quaid-e-Azam Trophy games, as Yasirâ€™s replacement.

Third round fixtures:

November 6-9: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab (NBP Sports Complex)

Northern v Sindh (UBL Sports Complex)

Central Punjab v Balochistan (National Stadium).