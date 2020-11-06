Minister, POA chief discuss South Asian Games

ISLAMABAD: The long-awaited meeting between Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt General (r) Arif Hasan to set pending matters rolling for the hosting of the South Asian Games ended in promises and hopes.

The IPC Ministry has assured that all issues pertaining to hosting the SA Games and in-writing assurance from the government would be presented for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval soon.

General Arif and POA Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood gave a detailed briefing to the minister and other IPC officials regarding urgent requirements for hosting the Games next year in December.

Though both sides were tight-lipped on the outcome of the meeting, ‘The News’ has learned from well-placed sources in the ministry that setting up a Games secretariat and steering committee were discussed. The matter relating to an in-writing assurance from the government to the South Asian Olympic Council also came under discussion.

“The POA president shared all the details as to how we should move forward to host the SA Games. An in-writing assurance from the government, approval of budget for both training and international exposure of the teams and building of infrastructure were also discussed,” an IPC Ministry official said.

He said all these matters would be forwarded to the Prime Minister for approval. “The approval of the Prime Minister is a pre-requisite in this regard, especially when it comes to approval of the budget for the Games,” he said.

‘The News’ has learned that the issue of hosting cities was also discussed. The POA wants the Games to be spread to five cities including three cities in Punjab, Peshawar and Islamabad while the recent up-gradation budget approved by the ministry is only confined to Islamabad and Peshawar.

“We have yet to finalise any host city. All these matters will be put before the Prime Minister for his approval,” the official said.

Officials of the IPC Ministry and POA will meet again once the prime minister gives the go-ahead to the South Asian Games.