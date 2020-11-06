Three injured for resisting mugging attempts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three people were injured for resisting mugging bids in parts of the city, police said on Thursday.
According to the Korangi Industrial Area police, a rickshaw driver was injured in Zia Colony and later he was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment. The police said the injured was identified as 55-year-old Aslam and that a case had been registered.
Separately, a man identified by his first name as Yousuf was wounded in the New Town area.The injured was taken to the JPMC. Police said the man had withdrawn Rs500,000 from a bank and he was on his way when muggers snatched the money from him and injured him by hitting him with a pistol. A case has been registered.
Similarly, 40-year-old Hakim Ali was wounded when he suffered a bullet injury after resisting a mugging bid in the Bhens Colony area. The Sukkan police said that he was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.