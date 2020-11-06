Three injured for resisting mugging attempts

Three people were injured for resisting mugging bids in parts of the city, police said on Thursday.

According to the Korangi Industrial Area police, a rickshaw driver was injured in Zia Colony and later he was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment. The police said the injured was identified as 55-year-old Aslam and that a case had been registered.

Separately, a man identified by his first name as Yousuf was wounded in the New Town area.The injured was taken to the JPMC. Police said the man had withdrawn Rs500,000 from a bank and he was on his way when muggers snatched the money from him and injured him by hitting him with a pistol. A case has been registered.

Similarly, 40-year-old Hakim Ali was wounded when he suffered a bullet injury after resisting a mugging bid in the Bhens Colony area. The Sukkan police said that he was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.