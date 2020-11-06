25 visually impaired persons hired in govt depts

Twenty-five visually impaired persons have been provided with jobs in different departments of the Government of Sindh under the five per cent job quota allocated for differently abled persons.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah handed over the offer letters to the visually impaired persons at a ceremony held at the Sindh Secretariat on Thursday. Addressing the ceremony, the chief secretary said that the provincial government has ensured the implementation of the five per cent job quota for differently abled persons. “From today you are part of the Sindh government, and we hope that you will perform well according to your abilities,” he said while addressing the selected visually impaired persons.

The chief secretary said the government has been appointing special persons in government departments under the job quota reserved for them. “More appointments will be made under the same quota, and soon applications will be invited through advertisements.”

Speaking on the occasion, Advocate Nadeem Shaikh of the Justice Helpline said that the Sindh government has issued these offer letters to differently abled persons purely on merit. He said the chief minister and the chief secretary have taken personal interest in this matter.