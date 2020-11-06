JI to stage grand rally against France on November 15

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will hold a grand rally on Sharea Faisal on November 15 against the publication of blasphemous sketches in France.

This announcement was made by JI Emir Sirajul Haq as he spoke at the marriage ceremony of the daughter of JI Deputy Emir Rashid Naseem in Karachi. He said the president of France had hurt the feelings and emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims but unfortunately the rulers of the Muslim countries had not taken any serious and practical steps so far.

He maintained that the people of the Ummah were united and had raised their voice against blasphemy by expressing their love for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

Siraj said the JI was the true representative of the people of Pakistan who wanted an Islamic system to be established in the country. The people of Pakistan had seen democracy and martial law in the country and a prosperous Pakistan was possible only through the

Islamic system, he added.

He also asked the federal government to lower the prices of consumer goods, including food items. He also criticised the federal government for trying to occupy islands of Sindh without consulting stakeholders of the province. He remarked that the Centre’s move was detrimental to the federation.

The government had no action plan on the Kashmir issue, the JI chief said, adding that the prime minister had been maintaining a mysterious silence on the Kashmir issue. The Hindu population in the Occupied Kashmir was steadily increasing, he lamented and remarked that if the trend continued, Muslims would become a minority in the region.

Siraj also censured the PTI government for doing nothing for the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. A joint delegation of the government and the opposition should go to the United States for the release of Dr Aafia, he said, asking that why Dr Aafia could not be brought back when Raymond Davis and Abhinandan could be released.

He said the JI’s campaign against inflation would force the government to bring down the prices of consumer goods and added that the JI had rejected the government's economic policy.

Other JI leaders such as Asadullah Bhutto, Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, and Hafiz Naeemur Rehman were also present on the occasion. According to the JI chief, people from Karachi to Chitral were worried as the federal government had not fulfilled a single promise despite the passage of over two years after the last general elections.

The common man has not received any relief, Siraj said, adding that the government had failed in every field with the prices of essential commodities rising steadily. He also decried the increase in the prices of medicines, saying that they had risen by up to 500 per cent. He demanded that the price of flour be reduced by 20 per cent, sugar by 40 per cent, oil and petrol by 30 per cent, gas by 50 per cent and electricity by 35 per cent.