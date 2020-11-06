Police officer dies of coronavirus

A Sindh police senior official who was diagnosed with Covid-19 a week ago passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Raja Arshad was associated with the Special Security Unit of the Sindh police, said the SSU spokesperson. He said the policeman had quarantined himself at home after contracting the viral disease, but when his health deteriorated on Thursday morning, he was moved to the hospital where he breathed his last.

So far, 19 police officials and personnel of the Sindh police have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus. They include a secretary of the DIG Admin, two SPs, one DSP, three sub-inspectors, two ASIs and one head constable â€“ the rest of them were constables.

According to the Sindh police spokesperson, so far 3,474 policemen have been infected with the coronavirus and of them 3,430 have recovered, while 25 are under treatment.