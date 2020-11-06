Newage Cables outpace Guard Group/Platinum Homes

LAHORE: Newage Cables outpaced Guard Group/Platinum Homes by eight and a half goal to four in the Total Nutrition Polo Cup semi-final played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

All four players of Newage Cables - Edward Banner Eve, Syed Aun Rizvi, Adnan Jalil Azam and Alman Jalil Azam - struck a brace each. For the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi struck twice.

The first chukker saw both the teams thrashing two goals each. The second and third chukker proved to be identical as both the sides converted one goal apeice, making it 4-all by the end of the third chukker.

The fourth and last chukker was fully dominated by Newage Cables, who fired in four goals one after another to finish the match having 8-4 lead. With a half goal handicap advantage, Newage Cables won the semi-final by eight and a half goal to four.