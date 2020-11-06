Shadab ruled out of first T20

RAWALPINDI: All-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe due to a thigh injury he received during practice matches in Lahore.

The Pakistan team management after the practice session on Thursday confirmed that he would not be risked for the first of the three-match T20 series to be played on November 7 at the Pindi Stadium.

“Though he is much better now, we have no plans of taking the risk of aggravating the injury,” a team official said. Shadab’s injury status will be reassessed before the second T20.