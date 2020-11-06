Spain’s ex-king faces credit probe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Madrid: Spanish prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether former king Juan Carlos I used credit cards linked to accounts not registered in his name in a possible money-laundering offence, judicial sources said on Thursday. The probe is latest of a string of legal inquiries into the finances of the scandal-hit 82-year-old who fled into self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates in August.