Fri Nov 06, 2020
AFP
November 6, 2020

China bars arrivals from UK, Belgium

BEIJING: China on Thursday defended a ban on non-Chinese arrivals from Britain, Belgium and the Philippines as "reasonable and fair" as it guards against a resurgence of the coronavirus. Covid-19 first emerged in central China late last year, but Beijing has largely brought its own outbreak under control through tight travel restrictions and stringent health measures for anyone entering the country.

